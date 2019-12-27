KP govt announces scholarship program for deserving students

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Friday announced 200 scholarships for the deserving students across the province, ARY News reported.

As per details, the provincial government has announced scholarships for deserving students registered with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA). The scholarships will be issued by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Under the scholarship program, the successful students from class 7th to intermediate would be able to get free education.

Meanwhile, the scholarships will be awarded to only those students who will pass the test scheduled on January 26, 2020.

Last month Prime Minister Imran Khan launched Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program in Islamabad. “Providing 50,000 scholarships each year to undergraduates is a big step towards higher education,” he said while addressing the ceremony.

Sania Nishtar said that 5 billion rupees will be allocated annually and 50,000 undergraduate students will be given scholarships each year along with accommodation expenses.

She added, “50 percent scholarships will be given to women students while 2 percent to physically disabled persons.”

These scholarships will be provided in agriculture, arts and humanitarians, business education, engineering, medical, physical sciences and social sciences.

