KP govt to set up Hepatology, Breast Cancer institute in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved the establishment of a Hepatology and Breast Cancer Institute in Peshawar.

According to Radio Pakistan, the institute will be established at a cost of Rs600 million.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Kamran Bangash has welcomed this initiative and termed it a milestone for the provincial capital.

Earlier in July, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan paid visits to Civil Hospital – Jamrud and Headquarter Hospital – Landi Kotal to review health facilities being provided to the nationals.

He said the government has initiated the recruitment process for the appointment of 400-500 doctors and technical staff, whereas, a gynecologist will be appointed in the hospitals within one week.

The chief minister added that the government will terminate services of the physicians who are unnecessarily referring patients to the private clinics.

Comments

comments