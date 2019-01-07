KP govt decides to computerise hospital system: minister

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health Minister Dr. Hisham Inamullah Khan on Sunday said that the provincial government decided to computerise the hospital system.

Chairing a high-level meeting, Dr. Hisham Inamullah Khan said that a full-fledged information technology (IT) department would soon be established to close liaisons with the hospitals across the province.

The minister said that availability of medicines and basic health units would be computerized to facilitate the patients.

Earlier, Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mian Saqib Nisar, on December 3, had deplored secretary health of Khyber Pakhtonkhwa over poor conditions at psychiatric hospitals across the province.

“Have you visited psychiatric hospitals of late,” the CJP had asked from the secretary health during hearing of the case regarding condition of mental hospitals.

Justice Nisar had said that the condition of patients at all those hospitals was worse than animals. “Even people don’t keep their dogs in such conditions at their homes,” he lamented.

