KP govt to spend Rs90 billion on development projects

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Friday approved various important development projects for multiple districts worth Rs90 billion, ARY News reported.

As per details, the provincial government has fixed Rs70 billion for the Swat Motorway which will be extended to Fateh Pur. The development projects also include the construction of roads in tribal districts. Other development projects include the development of schools, hospitals, rescue services and the energy sector.

The meeting chaired by Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan decided to allocate more funds for Kohat as compared to other districts.

Earlier on Feb 2, CM Mahmood directed the authorities concerned to expedite work on ‘Peshawar Revival Plan’.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Peshawar, CM Mahmood ordered to remove unnecessary security barricades from the motorways across the city.

On the occasion, the KP CM sought a report on rehabilitation of drug addicts and ordered a province-wide crackdown against drug peddlers.

