KP govt spokesperson refutes report of division in provincial govt

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesman Ajmal Khan Wazir on Thursday termed reports of division in the provincial govt as baseless, ARY News reported.

Rejecting the reports, the spokesperson said: “such rumors are being spread to destabilize the government.”

Talking to media, he said that there are no differences among KP cabinet members, adding that difference of opinion is the beauty of democracy.

He said that PM Imran Khan has expressed confidence in CM Mahmood and all cabinet members are united to move forward the vision of prime minister.

It may be noted that reports are circulating that serious differences have been emerged between Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and senior provincial ministers over the issue of bad governance in the province.

Reports are also not coming good from Balochistan as Speaker Balochistan Assembly Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has announced to deseat incumbent Chief Minister Jam Kamal with an in-house change in the province.

Talking to ARY News, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, who also remained chief minister of Balochistan, said that Jam Kamal has failed (to run the province). He vowed to bring an in-house change in the provincial government.

Bizenjo, who is also a member of the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), said that the party could not be put on stake for the sake of the chief minister.

