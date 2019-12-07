KP Govt expedites work on Chapari Darkhel dam in tribal district Kuram

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has expedited work on Chapari Darkhel dam in tribal district Kuram.

A spokesman of Provincial Energy and Power Department told our Peshawar correspondent that the ten point five megawatt hydel power project would be completed with an estimated cost of four point four billion rupees in three years.

More than eight hundred million rupees revenue would be generated from the project every year besides benefiting three thousand households.

Similarly, the government has also started work on thirteen mini solar grids in tribal districts to provide uninterrupted power supply to commercial and industrial consumers.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday paid a visit to Saidu Sharif airport of Swat to review the progress of infrastructure and runway development.

CM Mahmood Khan also chaired a high-level session regarding the development work of Saidu Sharif airport during his visit to Swat.

The chief operating officer (COO) of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Ubaidur Rehman Abbasi gave a briefing to the chief minister. Abbasi apprised CM Khan that the work for modifying infrastructure, runway and taxiway has been completed at the airport. He added that flight operations will be resumed after formal permission of the federation.

