KP govt decides to conduct final exams for classes 1 to 8

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to conduct annual examinations for classes one to eight in Peshawar city, ARY News reported.

According to the details, KP education department has directed the primary and elementary schools in Peshawar to conduct the final examination for classes one to eight from June 21 to 25.

The examinations will be held only in four subject (English, Urdu, Mathematics, General Science) this year, said the officials. However, the results will be announced on 28th of June.

Earlier on June 9, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai had announced a new schedule for matric and inter examinations.

Taking to Twitter, the minister had said that the examinations of classes matric and inter will begin from July 10 in the province.

“There is a minor change in the exam date. Now exams for the 9,10,11,12 will be commenced from 10 July 2021. In the first phase, 10,12, while in the second phase, 9,11 exam will be held,” he had announced.

