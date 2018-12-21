KP govt going to launch ‘Fruit for All’ program to meet people’s nutritious requirements

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman on Friday said ‘Fruits For All’ program was being started across the province to meet the nutrition requirements of the people.

This he said while presiding over a meeting in Peshawar. The governor directed the Agriculture Department to plant quality fruit saplings in the selected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of United Arab Emirates to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Alzaabi called on Shah Farman in Peshawar. They discussed matters of mutual interest.

The governor highlighted the potential opportunities for investment in KP and erstwhile FATA.

