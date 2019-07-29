KP Govt launches mobile app to help deal with natural calamities and emergencies

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched a mobile application to provide information and guidelines to tackle emergency situations that may occur during unforeseen circumstances and natural disasters or calamities, ARY News reported.

The mobile app ‘Emergency Alert PDMA KP’ comprises information about natural disasters, warnings, incidents, event maps, relief activities and road blockage.

Besides, the app will also update the users about latest weather alert and advisories, flood report, rivers flow report and rainfall forecast.

At least five people were killed and 18 others suffered injuries in rain-related incidents across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday (yesterday).

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), at least five people lost their live in heavy rains and gusty winds. Rescue officials shifted the bodies and the injured to medical facilities for treatment.

The casualties were reported in Peshawar, Swabi and other areas of the province.

Earlier on July 23, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had issued an alert about heavy rain and thunderstorm in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) from Wednesday till Saturday.

In a letter, PDMA Director General had asked all the deputy commissioners to take precautionary measures to avoid human and material losses. He had also advised the tourists to be careful while visiting hilly areas of Hazara and Malakand division.

The DG had asked the concerned department to ensure availability of all emergency service staff, machinery and other resources and remain vigilant in restoring road links.

