KP govt imposes ‘micro smart’ lockdown in more localities

MARDAN: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Sunday imposed “micro smart lockdown” in more localities of Mardan district to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.

According to Deputy Commissioner office, five more localities in Mardan have been sealed for 10 days after they reported coronavirus cases.

Mardan’s areas that have been put under micro smart lockdown are Deputy Qilay, Mardan Khas, Jahangir Qilay and Bakhshali.

Police personnel have been deployed in these areas to enforce the lockdown restrictions.

At least 50 new coronavirus cases reported in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 36,992.

According to health officials, no new death was reported in the province. So far 1,257 patients have succumbed to the lethal virus.

They further said that 173 more people recovered from the disease, taking the total recoveries to 35,067.

