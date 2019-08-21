KP govt to open 49 state rest houses for public by September

ISLAMABAD: Around 49 rest houses in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP), earlier used as official residences, will be made available to the general public by September as a bid to encourage tourism.

According to govt sources, the decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan to review on the opening of state rest houses and official residences situated in KPK, for the use of the general public.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister KPK Mahmood Khan, Tourism Minister Atif Khan, Chief Secretary KPK Muhammad Saleem, Secretary Tourism Kamran Rehman and other senior officials.

Earlier in June, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to ensure availability of government rest houses and other official buildings for the public.

