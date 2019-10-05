KP govt releases Rs 1bln for provision of natural gas to southern district of province

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has released one billion rupees for provision of natural gas to southern district of the province.

According to Sui Northern Gas Pipe Line Limited, the district includes Kohat, Hangu and Karak, Radio Pakistan reported.

Read More: Govt to work for supremacy of Islamic values: CM KP

On completion of these projects, seventy thousand households will be benefitted.

Similarly, the government is improving the education, health and irrigation sectors in these districts through oil and gas royalty.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced new date for the completion of Peshawar’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, ARY News reported on October 1.

Read More: KP govt changes school timings due to heatwave spell

The provincial government admitted its mistake for making another delay in the functionalisation of BRT project. The project will be completed by the end of 2019, said Shaukat Yousafzai.

KP information minister Shaukat Yousafzai, in his statement, said that the provincial government has made mistake by making the announcement for the completion of BRT project within six months.

Comments

comments