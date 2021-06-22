Web Analytics
KP govt announces to start second shift in schools

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Tuesday decided to start second shift in public sector schools of the province, ARY News reported.

According to details, the provincial decided to start the second shift at primary, middle, high, and higher secondary schools in the province from August.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education Shahram Khan Tarakai in a statement said that the second shift would be first started in schools located in far-flung areas of the province.

The main reason to start the second shift in schools was to lower down the school dropout rate, he added.

The minister said new teachers would be hired for the second shift in public sector schools and all schools would be upgraded.

Earlier on January 7, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government (KP) had announced hiring 25,000 teachers and introduce a smart school system soon in the province.

Talking to media Peshawar, the KP Education Minister Shahram Tarakai had said that new furniture would be provided to schools in the province with the commence of new academic session.

