KP govt seeks transfer of Ziaur Rehman back to the province

KARACHI: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday has requested to transfer services of brother of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Ziaur Rehman to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, owing shortage of cadre officers.

Ziaur Rehman was appointed as deputy commissioner of the District Central in Karach, last week on deputation. The decision was widely opposed by the opposition parties in Sindh including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and others.

MQM-P provincial lawmaker Khawaja Izhar ul Hassan had asked that“Why a person from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province replaced a competent official in the District Central of the city?”

He had blamed the Sindh government for once again attacking the rights of urban Sindh in the guise of 18th amendment.

Khawaja Izhar ul Hassan had blamed that the deputy commissioners in the city are already appearing before the courts to justify their positions for preparing fake domiciles in return of hefty bribes. Read more: MQM-P rejects new admission policy for Sindh medical colleges He had further blamed that bribes are being received from Karachiites in the name of charged parking, cattle markets and other illegal activities. It may be noted that appointments from other provinces on deputation are banned according to the apex court verdict.

