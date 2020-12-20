KP govt suspends academic activities in seminaries amid COVID-19 spike

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Sunday suspended academic activities in the province-wide seminaries citing a restriction from the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) amid rising COVID-19 cases, ARY NEWS reported.

A notification in this regard was issued by the provincial secretary for home and tribal affairs.

According to the notification, all sot of academic activities will remain suspended at the seminaries, owing to rising cases of COVID-19.

While citing a restriction on academic activities in seminaries by NCOC, the provincial government urged the clerics to support the government in tackling the pandemic. “Strict action will be taken against the violators,” the notification read.

In a similar move, the Government of Sindh on Thursday ordered an immediate suspension of academic activities in all religious seminaries in the province.

The provincial government has taken the decision in view of a spike in the cases of the novel coronavirus.

The provincial government has issued a notification about the suspension of educational activities in religious madaris in Sindh.

It is pertinent to mention here, that the federal government had announced closure of all educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities by a government order from November 26 across the country, which will reopen on January 11.

The government had also postponed all examinations scheduled for December.

A meeting between the federal government officials and religious schools had also decided that the seminaries and religious universities within their educational framework would abide by the decisions of the government.

