KP govt issues fresh SOPs for public offices amid rising COVID-19 cases

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Monday issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed by the government offices in the province amid rising concerns over the second wave of COVID-19 in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

A handout issued by the provincial government read that the government has decided to take precautionary measures amid rising cases of the virus.

“No one should be allowed to enter the premises of the government offices without a face mask while the temperature of the government staffers and visitors will be checked at the entry point of the public buildings,” the SOPs read.

Movement within the premises of chief minister and governor houses and other public buildings will be restricted, it said while further urging officials to resolve issues faced by the visitors at the reception or via telephone, avoiding any person-to-person contact.

It was further directed that only essential staff should attend the office while mothers and patients suffering from diabetics and other diseases should be asked to perform their duties from home.

“A strategy to perform office activities with minimal staff should be prepared,” the guidelines issued by the government to avoid COVID-19 spread said and also urged the officials to refrain from calling in-person meetings and rather use video calls for the purpose.

The mosques within the government offices should also implement the SOPs during prayers.

