KP grants approval to Peshawar DIK Motorway project

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Monday approved the Dera Ismail Khan-Peshawar motorway project, ARY News reported.

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) granted approval to the project in its session at the Planning and Development Department, chaired by Additional Chief Secretary KP Shakeel Qadir Khan.

A briefing on the motorway project was given to Chief Minister Mehmood Khan yesterday.

Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan (DIK) Motorway has a length of 360 kilometers and six lanes and 19 Interchanges at various points.

The motorway project also have two tunnels of seven kilometers length, officials said.

According to reports, the project have an estimated cost of 276 billion rupees and it is expected to be completed within four years.

The mega project promises better connectivity of the region with the rest of the province but will also integrate the merged districts with the main centres of the province.

The motorway, will begin from Chamkani area of Peshawar, pass through Darra Adamkhel, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Tank, and end in Dera Ismail Khan and expected to lead to the development of southern districts of the province.

