KP introduces new policy to detect Covid in remote districts

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health department announced Thursday it has introduced a new antigen detection rapid test (Ag-RDT) in its COVID-19 testing policy, ARY News reported

The purpose of this induction in the COVID testing policy is to detect novel coronavirus in people of far-flung districts of KP province, the health department said, explaining that with detection of antibodies in test applicants, the health department would determine the incidence of COVID.

In the PCR tests, staff collects swab samples from applicants’ nostrils and throats, but in the Ag-RDT tests, their blood would be drawn for diagnosis.

The Ag-RDT tests detect Covid-19 and other diseases swiftly in comparison with PCR tests, the health department noted, saying that all over the world this testing system has been practiced.

To this effect, the KP government health department has written to all the relevant sections of the health ministry for new policy implementation.

In its first phase, this policy will be implemented in eight districts of KP, the notification said today.

READ: Opposition will be held responsible if they risk people’s lives, Asad Umar warns

Separately today, Chief of National Command Operation Center (NCOC) and federal planning minister Asad Umar said Thursday hospitals are bearing an increasing load with rising Covid-19 cases in the country.

Talking exclusively to ARY News, the federal minister said the second wave of novel coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a surge of infection cases which translates badly on hospitals that are now crammed with patients.

Comments

comments