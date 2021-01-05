Covid devours 8 new lives in KP, infecting 245 more

PESHAWAR: Novel coronavirus has Tuesday claimed eight more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in a 24-hour span while new testing for the infection has resulted in 245 more cases.

The provincial health department has shared total fatalities after new numbers to be 1,683 across the province.

READ: Covid claims 11 new lives in Sindh with over thousand new cases

Separately in Sindh, chief minister Murad Ali Shah updated in daily brief 1,049 new Covid cases out of 12,457 samples tested in a 24-hour span Tuesday.

11 new deaths due to the virus in the same span were reported while in an overall 720 patients are said to be in critical health, the Chief Minister said earlier today.

