KP sees highest number of Covid-related deaths in single day

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday reported the current year’s highest number of deaths from the coronavirus in a single day as the province’s total casualty figure surpassed 2,400, ARY News reported.

According to the KP health department, at least 35 more people fell victim to COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 2,417 in the province.

1,007 more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 90,262.

However, 484 patients of COVID-19 have recovered during the past 24 hours taking the number of patients recovered so far to 77,650 in the province.

Read More: 19 more succumb to COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Earlier on April 1, at least 19 more patients of the coronavirus had died during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the total death toll to 2,382 in the province.

According to the KP health department, 1,156 more people had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 89,255. There were 9,707 active cases of the coronavirus in the province.

