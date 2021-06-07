KP govt decides against hiring lower cadre staff on permanent basis

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Monday decided against hiring lower cadre staff in government departments on a permanent basis, ARY NEWS has learned.

According to a document available with ARY NEWS, the vacancies for lower cadres would be abolished after the retirement of government employees currently posted on the positions.

“Currently 7,500 government employees are serving at these lower category posts,” the document revealed as it noted that those currently serving will continue as permanent employees until their retirement.

The finance ministry has summoned details on recruitment and retirement of government employees of lower cadres as 46 cadres have been abolished in separate government departments.

In March this year, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reversed its decision of increasing the retirement age by three years in view of increasing pension liabilities.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the provincial cabinet in Peshawar with Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan in the chair.

Later, briefing media men about cabinet decisions, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Kamran Khan Bangash said in the future, all recruitments will be made through provincial testing agency ETEA.

He said the cabinet directed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission to establish new zones within one month.

