KP govt to establish labourer facilitation centre in every district

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) minister Shaukat Yousafzai said on Sunday that the provincial government will establish facilitation centres for labourers in all districts, ARY News reported.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that the government will allow anyone to pressurise labourers for registering themselves with social security. He asked labouers to lodge their complaints on 091-9211546 if owners lacked cooperating with them.

The minister added that the government will ensure provision of death grant and dowry funds to the registered labourers besides providing disability pension, death pension and scholarships to their children.

He said that the government issued directives to the director labour for collecting data of all labourers employed at industrial units, commercial plazas and hotels.

Yousafzai detailed that legal amendments will be introduced for the implementation of labour laws and special training sessions will be organized in labour colony for ending pressure on labourers.

