KP takes lead in making food security policy

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Wednesday gave nod for a draft pertaining to the province’s first food security policy, taking lead over the other three provinces on the subject, ARY News reported.

According to the details, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan approved the draft of the province’s first-ever food security policy during a cabinet meeting today in Peshawar.

However, the draft will be presented in the next cabinet meeting for final approval.

Sources said that the policy recommends 19 different steps to boost agriculture production in the province, including the construction of new dams and raising the height of the existing dams.

Earlier on November 11, KP Mahmood Khan had declared food security the province’s biggest issue, adding that the province was in the final stage of formulating its first food security policy.

He had said that its implantation would bring a green revolution in the province. The chief minister had said that more than 0.6 million hectares of land would be brought under cultivation to meet the province’s food needs.

