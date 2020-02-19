PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has drafted rules for the imprisonment of the child abuse convicts for a lifetime period until they meet a natural death, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

A special committee of the provincial government has drafted rules in this regard and it says that a person convicted for child abuse should be incarcerated for his lifetime.

It also recommends a 14-year imprisonment and a five million rupees fine for filming the child abuse act. “Those who are found guilty of sexually assaulting children would not be able to acquire any job,” the draft said.

The draft would be tabled before the provincial cabinet for approval and after that it would be laid before the provincial assembly for its nod.

On February 17, the National Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution calling for public hanging of the child abuse convicts with a majority vote amid opposition from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

The resolution was tabled in the lower house of the Parliament by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan.

Read More: KP CM takes notice of child abuse incident involving Madrassah cleric

He said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan wants hanging punishment for the child abuse convicts.

“When we raised the issue of a public hanging in the National Assembly’s standing committee on Human Rights headed by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, it was opposed,” the parliamentary minister said adding that the government desires a new law aimed at the hanging of the convicts.

He further asked the opposition if it is ready to support the bill or not.

Comments

comments