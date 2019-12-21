KP minister asks Bilawal to shed light on Sindh’s miserable condition

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Health Hisham Inamullah Khan on Saturday accepted the challenge of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and said that other than the Karachi uplift projects, he should also shed light on development in other parts of the province, ARY NEWS reported.

“The people are forced to live in miserable condition under the PPP rule in the province,” he said.

The minister said that the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government improved the health conditions in the province and provided free of cost health facilities to 63 percent people of the province via health cards.

“We are striving to ensure that these cards are provided to everyone in the province for better health facilities,” he said.

Khan said that the Bilawal’s challenge would help people understand the steps PTI had taken to facilitate masses in the province.

He further said that Dr Nausherwan Burki was serving in the province without any pay. “We do not believe in mere announcements instead ensure implementation on ground for betterment of the masses,” he said.

In July this year, Hisham Inamullah Khan said at the provincial assembly that the government was squarely focused on provision of better health facilities to the residents of the province.

Responding to a question he said that six million families of the province will be provided free health facilities through Sehat Insaf Card.

Speaking on a point of order, Provincial Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project will solve traffic problems in Peshawar on permanent basis.

