KP minister vows not to compromise on doctors’ transfers

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai, vowing not to compromise on the issue of doctors’ transfers, said on Thursday the doctors who have been transferred to the far-flung areas will have to serve there.

Speaking at a press conference, he said the government wants the doctors to discharge their duties in the districts they belong to.

The doctors have been asked to serve for only two years in other districts, but they don’t want to go outside the federal capital, which, he said, will lead to burden on Peshawar’s hospitals, the minister said.

He said it is the right of doctors to protest and present their demands but their protest affects the common man. “The doctors who talk about boycott discharge their duties at private hospitals in the evening,” he added.

The minister said there were only 3639 medical officers when the PTI came to power. The government increased the number of doctors by 142 per cent and that of district officers by 232 per cent, he added.

“We have to provide healthcare and education facilities in backward districts,” he said.

Meanwhile, the doctors boycotted the out-patient departments of the Khyber Teaching Hospital, Lady Reading Hospital and Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar in a protest against the brawl between Health Minister Hisham Inamullah Khan and a doctor.

They demanded of the government to remove the health minister.

