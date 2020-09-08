PESHAWAR: Mourning the marble mine incident in Mohmand agency that has so far claimed over 21 labourers Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister of announced Rs500,000 compensation money for the bereaved families, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

CM Mahmood Khan added that payment of Rs100,000 will also be made to those who have suffered injuries in the Mohmand incident.

“We will abandon the victims of this deadly incident as they grieve their loss,” Khan said, stressing that best medical facilities will be ensured to those who have been injured.

Earlier in the day the provincial labour minister Shaukat Yousafzai confirmed at least 21 people died in the mine incident following a rockslide.

During his visit to the incident site, Yousafzai said that around 35 people were working at the Mohmand’s marble mine at the time of the incident. “We have recovered 21 bodies from the debris of the caved-in mine as seven people are still missing,” he said.

He said that the rescue teams reached to the site of the incident soon after the incident. “It was a difficult rescue operation carried out by rescue workers and Pakistan Army teams,” he said while lauding their efforts.

Shaukat Yousafzai further announced to launch a probe regarding the collapse of the marble mine and said that it needs a thorough probe as to why it caved in even when there was no blasting process ongoing at the time of the incident.

