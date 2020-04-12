KP reports 47 new cases of coronavirus, three more deaths

PESHAWAR: 47 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) with three more deaths from the contagion over the past 24 hours, the health department said on Sunday.

The provincial tally of Covid-19 cases stands at 744, while the number of deaths has soared to 34.

The health department said there more patients recovered from the infection, taking the tally of those recovered to 145 in the province. A total of 4,305 tests have been conducted in KP so far.

47 new cases confirmed in past 24 hours taking the tally to 744. 3 more deaths, all with history of Tableegh travel (52, 65, 80 yrs old), were reported taking the tally to 34. 3 more patients recovered taking tally to 145 in KP. 4,305 total tests conducted #coronavirusinpakistan pic.twitter.com/GNUCFsx4iC — Health Department KP (@HealthKPGovt) April 12, 2020

Speaking at a press conference earlier today, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said half of the coronavirus cases detected in Pakistan are of local transmission.

He said a total of 255 new cases were reported over the past 24 hours with 14 deaths from the contagion in the country. He warned that the figure may increase in the days to come, if social distancing and other preventive measures are not adopted by the people.

He said 1,026 people have recovered completely, while 1,414 are hospitalised with 37 in critical condition.

The special assistant took exception to misuse of N95 masks saying not everyone needs these masks and that only frontline health workers are eligible to use them.

