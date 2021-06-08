KP announces new matric, intermediate examinations schedule for 2021

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai on Tuesday announced a new schedule for matric and inter examinations.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said that the examinations of classes matric and inter will begin from July 10 in the province.

“There is a minor change in the exam date. Now exams for the 9,10,11,12 will be commenced from 10 July 2021. In the first phase, 10,12, while in the second phase, 9,11 exam will be held,” he announced.

The minister further said the exams of classes 9 and 11 will begin in the second phase, after the conclusion of exams of classes matric and inter.

The minister earlier announced that the examinations of classes matric and inter would begin from July 12.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced on Wednesday that matric and intermediate exams would begin after July 10 across the country.

Briefing media about the decisions taken in today’s Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) the education minister Shafqat Mahmood once again cleared that no student will be promoted to the next class without examinations this year.

“Exams for students of classes nine and 10 would be held only for mathematics and elective subjects this year,” he said and added that exams for students of classes 11 and 12 would be held for elective subjects only.

