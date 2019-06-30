KP govt achieves planting billion trees in 3 years

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has successfully accomplished the commitment of growing one billion trees in the shortest possible time of three years.

According to sources, ‘Billion Trees Afforestation Project’, commenced since November 2014, is the game changer and flagship project of the green sector of KP.

The project is naturally restoring a previously deforested landscape, which will also assist in meeting the present and future needs and offers multiple benefits for climate adaptation and mitigation.

Read More: KP govt approves Rs1 bn for billion tree tsunami project

It has paved way for smooth transformation of a current economic growth model to green economy.

The project has also been recognized globally in the fight against climate change hazards.

The ‘Billion Tree Tsunami’ project was launched in 2015 by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan aimed at turning the tide on land degradation and loss in mountainous, formerly forested KP.

By August 2017, it was reported the project significantly surpassed its target by restoring and planting trees across 348,000 hectares of degraded forest landscapes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

