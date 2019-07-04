Police arrest 7-member Afghan gang from Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police officials have nabbed a seven-member dacoits’ gang belonging to Afghanistan from Peshawar, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The members of a dacoit gang were arrested during a raid at Pahari Pura area of the provincial capital.

Superintendent Police (SP) Peshawar told media in a press conference that the accused persons were involved in looting passengers after puncturing tyres of their vehicles.

Read More: ‘Raabta’: KP police launch new SMS-based system to assist complainants

Police officials have also recovered Rs1 million case, prize bonds worth Rs840,000 and two vehicles that were being used for criminal activities.

Officials said that the raid was conducted on a tip-off and more revelations will come forth regarding the Afghan gang after investigation.

Comments

comments