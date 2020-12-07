KP police confiscate 21,154 kg hashish, 20,358 guns in operations

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held on Monday a video-link conference with the provincial police top brass wherein the departmental performance and law and order situation of the province of past 11 months was contemplated, ARY News reported.

The huddle underscored an apprehension of 21,154.6 kilogram of hashish and 38,017 bottles of liquor by the police in many a raid throughout this period.

In over 12,431 search and strike operations in this period, the huddle laid out, about 56,827 suspects were detained for investigations in a number of cases.

The Regional Police Officers (RPOs) of KP collectively shared the number of total 67,635 people arrested on suspicions in 71,778 snap checking pickets.

It was also shared that as an outcome of all the targeted operation in the province in the said span, about 20,358 weapons were confiscated with 477,875 rounds.

RPOs added that about 206 hand-grenades, four stun-guns, and five rocket launchers were recovered in these targeted operations as well.

1,957 detonators, 2,232 dynamites, four bombs were captured as well, the performance report briefed KP IG.

On the other hand, the police arrested 534 Afghan refugees living without legal documents suspected to be illegal migrants. The police said the suspected illegal migrants have been booked under section 413 if Foreign Act.

