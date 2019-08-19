KP minister orders to accelerate anti-polio drive; tally reaches 41

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health Minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan here on Monday directed to accelerate anti-polio drive in the province as tally reached 41 so far this year, ARY News reported.

Chairing a high-level meeting, Dr Hisham Inamullah directed all DHOs to play an effective role to eliminate the crippling disease from the province. The meeting was apprised that 41 polio cases had been reported so far in the province and majority of the cases were surfaced in Bannu.

On the occasion, the provincial health minister announced to constitute an eight-member committee to make the anti-polio drive more effective. The committee would present its recommendations within 24 hours.

The health minister said that he would present the recommendations to the chief minister and prime minister.

Earlier on July 15, the total number of polio cases in Pakistan this year reached to 45 with two new cases of the crippling disease had been reported in Punjab, the anti-polio officials had said in a statement.

Two cases of polio virus were reported in Lahore and Jhelum districts, with which the tally of polio cases in Punjab this year had reached to five.

Other two polio cases surfaced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, bringing the total number of cases in Pakistan to 45 this year.

