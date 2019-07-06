KP elections: PTI schedules interviews of tribal districts’ candidates

ISLAMABAD: The leadership of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to hold interview of its candidates willing to take part in upcoming elections in tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Saturday.

A schedule has been released for the interviews that would be conducted by a board of parliamentary board comprising Arshad Dad, Noorul Haq Qadri and Mahmood Khan.

According to the schedule, the panel will interview candidates for reserved seats in Islamabad on July 8 (Monday).

Moreover, the political party has also released a list of eligible candidates for interviews which include Aneeta Mehsud, Mehreen Rauf Afridi, Hamida Shah, Falak Naz, Tabassum, Gul Rukh, Raheela Shakeel, Jessica John, Kinza Iqtedar, Naila Waseem and Robina Gul.

Read More: Opposition shows reservations over military deployments in KP elections

The political party will make an announcement with a final list of successful candidates after completion of their interviews.

Earlier on May 9, the Election Commission of Pakistan had started the process of receiving nomination papers from the candidates for elections on 16 seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly in tribal districts.

As per the election schedule, the candidates can submit their nomination papers with the returning officers till Saturday (May 11).

The polling had been scheduled to be held on July 2 but it was postponed after the formal request of the government citing the threat of terrorist attacks from across the border.

Later on June 12, ECP had unveiled new schedule of the election in the newly-merged tribal districts which was fixed on July 20.

Comments

comments