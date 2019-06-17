KP govt to present its budget for fiscal year 2019-20 tomorrow

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government would present its budget for the fiscal year 2019-20 on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Provincial Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra will present the budget in the provincial assembly. According to the details, the provincial government likely to allocate Rs162bn for education, over Rs52bn for health, Rs235bn for annual development project, Rs45bn for police and Rs45bn for local governments in the budget.

The government likely to allocate Rs1.8bn for Billion Tree Tsunami project while Rs3bn would be reserved for mainstreaming the religions seminaries.

The provincial minister likely to announce a 10 percent raise in salaries of government employees from BPS 1 – 16 and a five percent increase for those in BPS 17-19.

Earlier on June 13, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government had decided to present its budget for the fiscal year 2019-20 on Tuesday.

According to an official notification, Provincial Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra would present the budget in the provincial assembly.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai had assured that the budget would be people-friendly.

In a statement, he had said developmental budget was being increased. The information minister had said reduction in taxes had been proposed in the next budget. He had added that salaries of provincial ministers were also being decreased by ten percent in the next fiscal budget.

