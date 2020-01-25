KP CM presents quarterly performance report to PM Imran: sources

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his Banigala residence in Islamabad on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Matters pertaining to the overall political situation of the province, development projects and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

Sources said that CM Mahmood Khan presented his cabinet’s quarterly performance report to the prime minister.

Read More: CM Mahmood Khan meets PM Imran

Last year on October 18, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had met Prime Minister Imran Khan here in Islamabad.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to the overall political situation of the province and ongoing developmental projects had been discussed.

Earlier in the day, Minister of State for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi had called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office in Islamabad.

According to the details, Shehryar Khan Afridi had presented the performance report of the Anti-Narcotics Force and had said that the force had achieved unprecedented successes on all accounts.

Comments

comments