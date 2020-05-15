KP govt mulls resumption of inter-district public transport

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan chaired a meeting of the provincial task force to review the measures for containing the spread of coronavirus, ARY News reported on Friday.

The participants of the meeting expressed concerns over the violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in different bazaars.

It is decided to ensure implementation of precautionary measures in the markets amid partial lockdown due to COVID-19.

CM Mahmood Khan directed to immediately hold talks with the traders’ associations to discuss the issue. He also ordered to initiate special monitoring of the markets whether SOPs devised by the provincial government were being implemented or not.

Moreover, the provincial government also mulled over resuming inter-district public transport. The task force decided to hold talks with the transporters to finalise SOPs and fares.

It is decided to resume the public transport between KP districts after holding talks with the transporters.

It is pertinent to mention here that the province had banned the inter-district public transport in March after the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar granted in-principle approval for resumption of public transport across the province after the provincial government eased the lockdown measures.

Sources relayed the chief minister has issued directives for working out standard operating procedures (SOPs) so that public transport be reopened to facilitate the common man.

It stressed the need for restoration of public transport to provide relief to the public as well as transporters.

On May 12, the federal cabinet had decided to further relax the restrictions of COVID-19 lockdown across the country and hinted to resume inter-provincial transport and train service.

During the meeting, The premier hinted to resume inter-provincial public transport and train service in the next phase. He said that consultations will be held with all provinces for the resumption of transport facilities to the nationals.

“We are mainly focused to convince people to strict follow standard operating procedures (SOP) and adopt all precautionary measures [against COVID-19 pandemic].”

