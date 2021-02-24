KP govt allocates quota for tribal students in medical colleges

PESHAWAR: In a major development, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday allocated quota for students hailing from the tribal districts in medical and dental colleges, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the provincial government reserved 234 seats in the medical and dental colleges for the students from the seven tribal districts. Moreover, 56 seats have been reserved on the tribes’ basis.

However, 11 seats will be filled through open merit on sub-division level in the tribal districts, read the declaration issued by the provincial government.

Read More: PM Imran directs to extend Kamyab Jawan Program to tribal districts

Earlier on December 16, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to extend the ‘Kamyab Jawan Program’ to the tribal districts.

Talking to the cabinet members of the provincial government, who had called on him in Peshawar, PM Imran directed them to regularly visit their constituencies to ensure the speedy address of problems faced by the masses. “Serving the poor is the real success,” he had added. He had also issued directions to improve the mobile and internet coverage in the tribal districts. The prime minister had stressed promoting tourism in the province. He had said that it will enhance revenue and create job opportunities.

Comments

comments