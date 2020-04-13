KP launches e-razakar programme aimed at providing relief to masses  

PESHAWAR: In an effort to provide relief to the masses amid coronavirus lockdown, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Monday launched e-razakar programme, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that the program will work under the provincial relief department. He maintained that the provincial government, under the program, will provide relief to the masses and will address their issues at their doorstep.

Earlier on April 8, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed for immediate activation of the Corona Tiger Force in order to provide relief to daily wagers amid coronavirus lockdown.

Read More:PM Imran orders immediate activation of Tiger Relief Force

As per details, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar had finalized plan on the instructions of PM Imran.

Usman Dar had said that Tiger Force will be mobilized with district administration soon and all preparations had been finalized in this regard.

Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar had submitted the latest report on registration of the force to the premier, stating most of the youth signing up to the volunteer force hailed from Punjab with 494,000 people registering for the cause from the province.

