KP receives new batch of COVID doses as vaccination continues unabated

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Monday received a new batch of COVID doses as a health official said that the vaccination process continued unabated in the province, ARY NEWS reported.

Director General of Health Services KP Dr. Niaz Muhammad said that the province received 240,000 new doses of the COVID vaccine in the fresh batch.

“The vaccine has been provided to the districts of the province,” he said adding that the vaccination process continued without any hurdles.

It is pertinent to mention here that COVID vaccination centres in Sindh and Punjab provinces reported a scarcity in vaccine with people being forced to return from the vaccination centres.

However, on Sunday, a special flight of PIA carrying 1.55 million doses of vaccine from China had landed at Islamabad airport.

The shipment of Sinovac corona vaccine arrived in Islamabad on board a special Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight, the NCOC had stated.

The NCOC said that Pakistan has purchased the doses from China’s Sinovac and another two to three million doses of vaccine will reach Pakistan this week.

Read More: Punjab vaccination centres reopen after supply of COVID-19 vaccines

“China has been a time-tested friend and it is taking measures to ensure an uninterrupted vaccine supply to Pakistan,” the NCOC said.

The provinces and other federating units will be provided with the doses according to their requirement, the NCOC stated. All preparations are complete to supply it to the provinces, the NCOC further said.

Comments

comments