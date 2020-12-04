KP reports 10 fatalities attributable to COVID in 24 hours

PESHAWAR: The second wave of COVID-19 continued to haunt Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province much like the rest of the country as daily infectivity continues on an upward trajectory with 419 cases emerged just Friday, ARY News reported.

In the past 24-hour span, KP health department conceded 10 fatalities attributable to COVID-19 taking the mortalities overall to 1399 till date.

It may be noted that with daily numbers reporting 419 new cases today, which is 74 more cases than the day before, the province suffers 3,445 active Covid cases, said health department in a briefing today.

However, it added that in the very span, 671 cases recovered from the viral infection as well.

It may be noted that yesterday, COVID was reported to have claimed 11 lives in a 24-hour period in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province according to official daily tally taking overall toll to 1389 fatalities so far.

A total of 345 new cases were reported across the province today, said the health department, announcing the daily update.

