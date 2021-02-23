KP reports 136 infections in daily Covid stats with 7 new deaths

PESHAWAR: The daily Covid stats on Tuesday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) divulged 136 more infections in the 24-hour span taking total active cases number to 2,045, ARY News reported.

In this span today, 7 new deaths were reported attributable to the virus as well which means the province has 2,050 death tally so far.

The number of KP people who have been infected with the pandemic since its outbreak early last year stands at 71,282, while total recoveries on the books are 67,187.

In this day-long period today, 180 more people reported recovery from the virus, according to the KP health department.

READ: Daily Covid report: Sindh concedes 296 cases with 9 new deaths

In a similar development from another part of Pakistan, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah briefed media on the daily Covid situation noting 296 new infections emerged in a 24-hour span across the province.

The new infections were reported out of 9,077 total tests conducted in the same span across the province, CM Shah said, adding that 159 of them belong to Karachi.

On the casualties, he confirmed nine new deaths attributable to the virus in the province, while 771 reporting recovery from it.

