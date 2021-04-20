KP reports 33 new Covid deaths, 1153 fresh cases

PESHAWAR: At least 33 new Covid deaths have been reported on Tuesday in the past 24-hour period in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province with 1,153 fresh cases, according to daily stats by health department, ARY News reported.

With new deaths today, the provincial death toll attributable to Covid-19 reaches 2,953, confirmed KP health department in its daily briefing.

New cases reported today takes the provincial tally to 108,462 according to the stats by health department.

On the other hand, the people to have recovered today from the pandemic infection are 1,024, taking total recoveries in the province to 91,840.

