KP reports 252 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

PESHAWAR: At least seven more patients of COVID-19 died during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), taking the total death toll to 1,609 in the province, ARY News reported.

According to the statistics issued by the KP health department, 252 more people tested positive for the COVID-19 overnight, bringing the total number of cases to 57,467.

However, 372 more patients recuperated from the disease during the past 24 hours in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that the coronavirus continues to take a heavy toll on the patients as 58 more people succumbed to the disease across the country in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide death toll to 9,874.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 1,853 new cases of infection surfaced when 33,270 samples were tested, taking the national tally of infections to 471,335.

Earlier on December 20, as many as 15 more patients of Covid-19 had died during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the total death toll to 1,536 in the province.

According to the KP health department, 536 more people tested positive for the coronavirus across the province during the same period.

