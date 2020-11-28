KP reports 273 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths 

PESHAWAR: The novel coronavirus claimed four more lives and infected 273 people during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the KP health department, four more people died of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the virus to 1,359 in the province.

Another 273 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus overnight, bringing the total number of the cases to 46,877, it added. However, 140 more patients recuperated from the disease during the past 24 hours in the province.

Earlier on November 27, in its daily statistical report on the Covid-19 outbreak, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province had noted 323 new cases to have emerged taking the total provincial tally of infections to 46,604.

The past 24 hours had recorded at least nine fatalities due to the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which had claimed 1,355 lives all over the province. It might also be noted that according to the health ministry of KP, 277 patients had also recuperated on Friday.

