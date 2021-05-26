KP reports 383 fresh COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

PESHAWAR: At least 19 more patients of the coronavirus died during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the total death toll to 4,009 in the province, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the KP health department, 383 more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 131,027.

Meanwhile, 484 more patients of the virus recovered from the disease overnight. The number of patients recovered so far comes to 121,517 in the province.

Earlier on May 24, at least 20 more patients of the coronavirus had died during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the total death toll to 3,970 in the province.

According to the KP health department, 304 more people had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 130,187.

