KP reports 326 fresh COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday reported 10 more deaths during the past 24 hours by the novel coronavirus, bringing the province’s overall death toll from the virus to 4,131, ARY News reported.

According to the KP health department, 326 more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 137,072.

Earlier today, Pakistan had reported 83 more deaths in the last 24 hours by coronavirus (COVID-19) taking the nationwide tally of fatalities to 21,105.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, as many as 1,893 new cases of the COVID-19 had been detected. The overall country’s caseload stood at 928,588. A total of 52,859 samples had been tested to diagnose the deadly virus, out of which 1,893 turned out to be positive. The positivity rate of infections was recorded at 3.58%, the NCOC had said.

Read More: KP reports 326 fresh COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths

On June 3, at least 18 more patients of the coronavirus had died during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the total death toll to 4,113 in the province.

According to the KP health department, 326 more people had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 133,450.

