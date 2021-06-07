KP reports 223 more COVID-19 cases, six deaths

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday reported six more deaths during the past 24 hours by the novel coronavirus, bringing the province’s overall death toll from the virus to 4,164, ARY News reported.

According to the KP health department, 223 more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 134,781.

However, 207 more people recuperated from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the number of recovered patients to 126,242 in the province.

Read More: COVID-19 claims 12 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Earlier on June 3, at least 12 more patients of the coronavirus had died during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the total death toll to 4,125 in the province.

According to the KP health department, 296 more people had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 133,746.

However, 301 more people had recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered patients to 125,058 in the province.

