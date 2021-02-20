KP reports 170 fresh COVID-19 cases, five deaths

PESHAWAR: At least five more patients of the novel coronavirus died during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the total death toll to 2,032 in the province, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the statistics issued by the KP health department, 170 more people tested positive for the coronavirus during the same period in the province.

Currently, 2,169 patients of COVID-19 were under treatment in the province, said that officials.

Earlier on February 15, the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had reported four new deaths attributable to the novel coronavirus during the past 24 hours.

According to the numbers shared by the provincial health department, the new Covid deaths that day had hiked the death toll in the province to 1,995. As many as 197 new cases of coronavirus had been reported in the province in the last 24 hours, according to the provincial health department.

