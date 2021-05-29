KP reports 395 fresh COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

PESHAWAR: At least 17 more patients of the coronavirus died during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the total death toll to 4,000 in the province, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the KP health department, 395 more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 132,170.

Meanwhile, Pakistan reported 2,455 fresh cases of the coronavirus over the last 24 hours, pushing the tally of infections reported in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic to 916,239.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that the death toll climbed to 20,680 after 73 more people succumbed to the deadly virus during the same period.

Earlier on May 27, as many as 16 more people had succumbed to the novel coronavirus during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the provincial death toll to 4,025.

According to the KP health department, 452 more people had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 131,411.

